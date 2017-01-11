The Most Interesting Factory Tours to Take on Your Next Wisconsin Road Trip

Theresa

Step into the door of this almost-century-old cheesemaker and you'll be standing in a small retail space. Look past the cheese cases and into the "make room" where the cheese is actually created in open vats. If you go at a time when cheese isn't being made, you can watch a video in the shipping room and get samples. A washed-rind variety of Brick is the specialty so don't pass it up.

Tours: Store and viewing area open 7am-5pm Monday-Saturday. Best times to see cheese being made are 7-11:30am Monday-Friday