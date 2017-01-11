The Coolest Jobs in Milwaukee

What he does: Bango is a Milwaukee Buck, and the face of the franchise as the team’s mascot and No. 1 fan. "I wake up at the crack of dawn in Wisconsin's fields, foraging for healthy plants to keep me fueled for work," Bango says. "I gallop my way to the big city of Milwaukee most days, dodging traffic (and trying not to get caught in the headlights!) to get to the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

"I get to excite fans, especially kids, during all our games and events in Wisconsin and across the world. My job is physically demanding with all the flipping, dancing, and dunking, but it's relatively safe (at least until Robin Lopez comes to town). I get to fly from the rafters, inflate myself up and shrink myself down, fire the most powerful T-shirt cannon in the world, race against other mascots, and ride a Harley around the Bucks court. Sometimes I even chime in on the current events of the day. The other deer in my herd are pretty jealous."