25 Signs You're a Packers Fan

You own at least one foam cheese product

Cheeseheads are great and all, but there's a wide world of foam cheese accessories just waiting to be bought: bras, top hats, bow ties, can koozies…

You know who made the first Lambeau Leap

There's a lot of history to the Packers, including LeRoy Butler's first Lambeau Leap in 1993. Though it seems like that's a tradition that's been around forever...

"Fall colors" means green and gold

We deck our homes and bodies in green and gold, the true colors of fall. None of this burnt orange stuff for us (...unless it's in conjunction with green and gold).

You cried when Favre played that game after his dad died

Brett's father passed away the night before a game, and Favre went out there and passed for 399 yards, completely shredding the Raiders. It was a super-emotional time for him, and every Packers fan felt for him. Even if you were a kid, chances are, you remember that game.