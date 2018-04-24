Everything You Need to Do in Milwaukee This Spring

It's finally happened: the winter snows have melted, barring a freak May snowstorm or two. The earth is thawing out in Milwaukee, and so are you, ready to tackle outdoor events, festivals, and patios like you tackled spring cleaning your apartment. Fortunately, from St. Patrick's Day to Memorial Day, there's a lot going on in MKE -- when spring fever hits, get out into the sunshine at some of these events.
Saturday
Mar 10
Dance a jig and watch the St. Patrick's Day parade
Downtown
Get your St. Patty's Day celebration started a week early with the official Shamrock Club of Wisconsin's parade, which starts on Third Street and Wisconsin Avenue and winds its way up to Water Street and Highland Avenue conveniently ending near plenty of Irish pubs.
Cost: Free
Thursday
Mar 15
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Though they're not playing Milwaukee on St. Patrick's Day for the first time in many, many years -- they left us for Chicago, the jerks -- their show a couple days before is still guaranteed to be a raucous time. Curse Russell Crowe and cheer on Johnny Tarr at the Northern Lights Theater.
Cost: $30+
Saturday
Mar 17
County Clare Inn & Pub
When it comes to Irish pubs in MKE, it's hard to beat the cozy, Guinness-filled County Clare. Doors open at 6am for all your full Irish breakfast needs, and then the music and dancing starts at 10am. Trinity Irish Dancers, Ian Gould, and Frogwater all make appearances through the day.
Cost: $5, donated to local charities
Sunday
Mar 25
Italian Community Center
One of Milwaukee's best chefs, DanDan's Dan Jacobs, is afflicted with Kennedy's disease, and Dim Sum Give Some is organized by the good people at DanDan to benefit the Kennedy's Disease Association. Dozens of well-known local chefs participate in this cocktail party style-event with amazing bites and drinks.
Cost: $65
Monday
Apr 2
Miller Park
Get your grills and beer coolers ready, and hope that we don't get an early April snowstorm for the Brewers home opener; tailgating is a priority, even if you'll have to wear mittens and earmuffs. You'll score a giant season schedule magnet and hopefully a win against the Cardinals.
Cost: $30+
Thursday - Sunday
Apr 12-15
Milwaukee Art Museum
Floral designers create arrangements inspired by works of art at the MAM in this popular annual event. View the pieces near their inspiration, take in a fashion show of clothing made from flowers, and shop the marketplace filled with everything garden-related.
Cost: $12-$80
Tuesday - Monday
Apr 17-23
Support your neighbors during Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week
Various locations
Discover and support black-owned restaurants and eat some damn good food during the third annual Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants include some of the best in the city: Irie Zulu, Ashley's, Rise and Grind Cafe, Coffee Makes You Black, and Mr. Perkins.
Cost: Varies
Friday - Saturday
Apr 20-21
Various locations
Do your part to support local artists during Gallery Night & Day in the Third Ward and Downtown, where galleries, museums, shops and hotels all exhibit and celebrate local art for anyone to come in and check out.
Cost: Free
Friday - Saturday
Apr 20-21
Milwaukee Public Museum
If you loved the Public Museum as a kid, you're really going to love it at this 21+ sleepover. You get two meals, late night snacks, alcohol, access to the entire museum and dome theater, and a place to lay your sleeping bag, if you want. Otherwise, you can hang in the night owl lounge with the other all-nighters until breakfast.
Cost: $125
Saturday
Apr 21
State Fair Park
Not only do you get unlimited beer samplings at this festival-style event put on by Shepherd Express, you get cheese, sausages, wine, and spirits too. Cheesemakers, breweries, distilleries and local restaurants will all have booths where you can graze as much as you want all afternoon. Plan to take an Uber.
Cost: $45-$75
Thursday
Apr 26
Pabst Theater
Rick Astley is on tour, defying all logic and expectation, although he probably doesn't look like a little kid with a crazy low voice anymore. Is this the very first concert tour that grew out of an internet meme? Probably. He's just doesn't want to let you down. Or desert you.
Cost: $35+
Sunday
Apr 29
BMO Harris Bradley Center
In one of the final events at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, Bon Jovi takes the stage for his This House is Not for Sale tour. If by some miracle there’s a Bucks playoff game at the Bradley Center the same night (we can only hope), the concert will be moved to April 30.
Cost: $29.50+
Sunday
May 6
Summerfest grounds
The 12th-largest fundraising event in the US, Walk MS raised over $330,000 last year and has a goal of $350,000 this year. Pledge to walk for free, then raise donations from family and friends who want to see you huff and puff your out-of-shape way through the 1- and 3-mile courses.
Cost: Free
Saturday - Sunday
May 26-27
Veterans Park
Head to the lakefront Memorial Day weekend for some relaxing fun as you fly your best kite or just watch the dozens in the air. There will be precision kite flying teams, a grand launch of 500 kites at once, and a 75-foot teddy bear kite -- because regular teddy bear kites are just way too wimpy.
Cost: Free
Sunday - Sunday
May 27-Jun 3
Various locations
This community music and arts festival benefits local organizations that support and protect women. Galleries and live music events are held at various venues throughout Riverwest to celebrate the positive impact that women and female-identifying groups have on the community.
Cost: Varies
Thursday - Thursday
May 31-Jun 7
Eat your way through MKE during Downtown Dining Week
Various locations
The most popular dining event in the city, the week-long food celebration allows customers to try dozens of restaurants on the cheap, with prix fixe lunch and dinner menus available depending on the restaurant. You’ll definitely want to make reservations for the more popular spots.
Cost: $12.50-$35
