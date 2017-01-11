The Insider's Guide to Having Great Craic at Irish Fest This Weekend

Milwaukee’s Irish Fest is bigger than Gulliver in the land of Lilliput. Every year, more than 120,000 people come from all over to celebrate everything Celtic for four days in August.

"As the world’s largest celebration of Celtic music and culture, festival goers can look forward to experiencing the best in Irish and Celtic music, delicious Irish food and drinks, and fantastic activities," explains Patrick Boyle, executive director of Irish Fest.

The 2016 version, which takes place August 18-21, marks the 36th time that Irish Fest has spread good craic across southeast Wisconsin. Having an excellent time at the fest is pretty easy, but follow a few of these insider’s tips to really make the most out of the long weekend.