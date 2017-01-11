Meet Milwaukee's Ghosts: The Most Haunted Spots in Town

The MKE Public Museum can be kind of a creepy place, what with the taxidermy and creepy mannequins in the European Village and all. But the real scary stuff happens on the third floor, where former museum director Stephan Borhegyi still roams around after being killed in a car accident on his way to work in 1969. Staff report feeling chills move through them, elevator cars that stop on the third floor for no reason, motion sensors that go off mysteriously, and even glimpses of a man in a cape -- an article of clothing that Borhegyi used to wear often. It seems he ended up getting to work after all... and just never left.