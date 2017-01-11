The Craziest Underground Stuff in Milwaukee (Like, Literally Underground)

Storm drains and sewer tunnels crisscross the city, but there's an even bigger tunnel lurking beneath our feet: the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District deep tunnel. This controversial underpass was built in the '90s at an average depth of 300ft below ground. It's genuinely massive, with a diameter of 17 to 32ft, and it can hold hundreds of millions gallons of water. It was designed to prevent sewage overflows into Lake Michigan, which have decreased, but haven't stopped completely.

Though most Milwaukeeans know The Rave as a concert venue of dubious quality, the building started out life as the home of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in 1927. Back then, it was kind of like a social club and YMCA all rolled into one, including a swimming pool and bowling alley, plus a basement utility area underneath it all. The pool and basement are still accessible, and there's plenty of rumors that touring rock stars demand to check them out. Mostly though, those who visit are ghost hunters looking for cheap thrills from mysterious orbs, unexplained static, and supposed whispers.