The Most 'Wisconsin' Things Wisconsinites Say

"I hate it when the Cubs come to town and FIBs take over Miller Park."

Fucking. Illinois. Bastards. Sorry flatlanders, but your sports fans are dicks, you drive like idiots, and no place in Wisconsin is a Chicago suburb. Pro tip: follow an FIB on the freeway because they are definitely going to get pulled over for speeding instead of you.



"Are all of yous good with tailgating opening day even though it's gonna be 35 degrees?"

Generally heard in the more rural areas, yous is slang for the collective you, i.e., when someone is referring to more than one person. It kind of makes sense... since there are multiple 'you's, why not pluralize you? 'Scansin logic at its finest.



"Can yous drive by my house soon so we can go by grandma once?"

No, we're not asking you come drive near us, we're asking you come over, and if you're lucky, that will include beer and brats. This can lead to some embarrassing moments. When we say something like, "Want to drive by dad's later?" we're really not talking about shooting at dad from a car.