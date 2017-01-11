25 Signs You're a UW-Madison Alum

3. You have to resist the urge to climb onto Abe Lincoln's lap when you visit DC

Just because you did it in your cap and gown in front of Bascom doesn't mean you can do it at the Lincoln Memorial.

4. You chant "eat shit, fuck you" every time you hear "Swingtown"

It's just instinctive. Maybe not the best chant to come out of the student section rivalries, but certainly the most controversial. Steve Miller approved?

5. You have a Ron Dayne autograph

No. 33 is still a god, unless you're a coastie Giants fan.

6. You think cafeteria trays make the best sleds

Traying down Observatory Hill beats sledding down your driveway any day.