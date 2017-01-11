A Deep Dive Into the Twin Cities' Indie Hip-Hop Scene

J-Bird emphasized the importance of the next generation experiencing live, local music. He vividly recalled the most influential moments of his own youth, many of which were at live shows. Music, he said, “definitely saved me.”

I went back and asked about the life-saving nature of music to some of the others I had interviewed via e-mail and it became evident that, in countless ways, music has saved everyone.

For Alexei, it came to fruition in the summer of 2011:

“I went through an incredibly painful separation and (and eventual divorce) from the mother of my daughter. What made this especially difficult was that it was not something I wanted, and it was a very public split, since we were in a relatively popular band in Minneapolis. I don't know if music saved my life, but it was one of the three major pillars that helped me keep my sanity and maintain my overall health (the other two being a therapist, and my close friends/family) because all of my demons from that breakup went into an album. This was the closest I've ever come to spiraling out of control, and it seemed like a good time to make some unhealthy choices that I would later regret. But for the most part, I didn't. I credit that to having a giant responsibility as a father, and also having a creative outlet to spill my guts.”