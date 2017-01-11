Thanks for Making Us Matter: An Open Letter to Prince from Minneapolis

Dearly beloved,

When you’re trying to write about someone who was so incredibly profound, you begin to realize that they simply defy words. In the case of you, Mr. Prince Rogers Nelson, it’s been particularly difficult to shape our thoughts into actual words following your death. Honestly, are there really any "right" things to say?

Well, after several late nights reliving your life through the many gifts you left us (i.e. the music), we’ve come to the conclusion that there are: thank you.

You were a man who left us all too early, but the things you gave us -- specifically the Twin Cities -- are so much more valuable than just diamonds and pearls. We in the TC owe you our gratitude and our appreciation. Here, we call out your name in thanks.