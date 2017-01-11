Up to Bat With MSP's Historic 'Base Ball' League

The team spends each summer at festivals and tournaments across the state, with players ranging from teenagers to young-at-heart ballplayers in their 60s. They maintain every detail of the game from 1867 -- from playing with a larger ball than today’s version, to using their bare hands instead of gloves. They also closely follow the rules that were in place during that era, including:

No bunting

No leading off

No sliding

No stealing

No swearing

No sweating. Seriously.

“The first rules were invented in 1845, and by 1860 there were 38 rules,” said Gaskell, who spends time researching details for accuracy and finding new specifics to incorporate. “The modern vintage game was started back in 1979 or 1980, and data access was limited. Now we have the ability to review rulebooks from Henry Chadwick [commonly known as the “father of baseball”], so we are able to continue making changes.”