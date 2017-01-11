Every Smartphone App That'll Improve the Way You Live in the Twin Cities

TripGo: City Transit

Free

iPhone, Android

For all you public transit users, this is a pretty solid app to have. In all honesty, Google Maps has a similar functionality, but it’s a pretty useful backup just in case things seem to be going sideways. It also allows you to set up a full daily agenda to help pre-plot all of your necessary routes ahead of time.

Uber

Free

iPhone, Android

This is a great app for getting to and from the bar, and it’s a heck of a lot cheaper than a cab.

iHail

Free

iPhone, Android

Look, if you’re one of those people who simply insist that Uber is the devil and the drivers are all horrible criminals and murderers, then you can use this app instead. It connects you to traditional Taxi services and allows you to pay online in a similar fashion to Uber. But just to let you know, it’s a lot more expensive.