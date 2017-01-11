38 Things to Do in the Twin Cities for Under $10

There's nothing wrong with being thrifty. Whether you're the type of person who enjoys exploring new ways to stretch a dollar, or someone on a budget looking for a not-so-expensive date idea, the Twin Cities is a place where you can do a hell of a lot without breaking the bank. To help beat your boredom (and keep that wallet fat), we've pulled together a variety of things you can do in this great land for under $10.



1. Run, bike, or walk around the Chain of Lakes

Uptown

Price: Free

We’re in the land of 10,000 lakes, and cruising the walking or biking paths around the Chain -- Lake of the Isles, Lake Calhoun, Lake Harriet -- gives you the chance to see three of them without traversing town.