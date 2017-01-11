Lifestyle

The Best Outdoor Concerts and Music Festivals in Minnesota, in One Calendar

By Published On 04/14/2016 By Published On 04/14/2016
brad paisley, country music
Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

Folks, make sure you bookmark this one. We went ahead and gathered all the live outdoor shows going on around Minnesota this coming summer and tossed them in a calendar, just so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. But start your planning now: between festivals and a show from one of the Jonas Brothers (just one, don’t be greedy), tickets won’t last forever. After all, we’ve got to enjoy the summer while we can, because soon enough, the weather will turn, and we’ll be experiencing one of those shitty winters we’re unfortunately famous for having.

Rock the Garden, live band
Flickr/Marcus Metropolis

Date

Event

Location

Jun 4 Sat

Grand Old Days This Twin Cities street festival takes over St. Paul’s historic Grand Ave for two days.

Grand Ave

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Five for Fighting with String Quartet Remember that song "Superman" you couldn't stop hearing on the radio in the mid '90s? It's back.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Winstock Country Music Festival One of the biggest summertime country music festivals in town.

Winstock Festival Grounds

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 10 Fri

Lee Brice As part of the Winstock Country Music Festival.

Winstock Festival Grounds

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Brad Paisley As part of the Winstock Country Music Festival.

Winstock Festival Grounds

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy As part of the Winstock Country Music Festival.

Winstock Festival Grounds

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Blondie Catch a punk/new wave legend in the flesh!

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 12 Sun

Home Free with The Sound Exchange Do you like country music? Do you like country music sans music? If so, enjoy.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 13 Mon

Ziggy Marley Check out this reggae maestro as he gears up for the release of his sixth studio album, Ziggy Marley.

Location

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Moondance Jammin Country Fest This country music festival celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Walker

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Dierks Bentley As part of the Moondance Jammin Country Fest.

Walker

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Travis Tritt As part of the Moondance Jammin Country Fest.

Walker

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Rock the Garden The biggest public radio alt-music event of the year is back and bigger than ever.

Boom Island Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

The Flaming Lips As part of Rock the Garden.

Boom Island Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Poliça As part of Rock the Garden.

Boom Island Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Hippo Campus As part of Rock the Garden.

Boom Island Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

GRRRL PRTY As part of Rock the Garden.

Boom Island Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Soul Asylum Some good ol' Minnesota boys celebrate their 11th studio release, Change of Fortune.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 19 Sun

Los Lobos with Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers The "La Bamba" legends are coming back to town with a few of their classic rock friends.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Dark Star Orchestra Unleash your inner Deadhead.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 23 Thu

Twin Cities Jazz Festival If you’re a jazz fan in Minnesota, you just found your plans for these three days.

Downtown St. Paul

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 24 Fri

Buddy Guy A blues legend is making his way back to the Twin Cities.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 30 Thu

Morris Day & the Time You know there’s nothing better than rocking out to "Jungle Love" while hanging at the zoo.

MN Zoo

Add
van warped tour
Daniel Monterroso / Shutterstock.com

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

The Jayhawks The original Minnesota alt-country band is still kicking it with a tour promoting their newest release, Paging Mr. Proust.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers A great show if you're into eclectic music.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 6 Wed

Guster Let's hope they don't get lost in "Amsterdam" before coming to MN.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 9 Sat

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band The show for all of you "Fishin’ in the Dark" fans.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 13 Wed

Trevor Hall He was featured on the Shrek the Third soundtrack.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

The Willis Clan These guys were on America’s Got Talent.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 20 Wed

George Thorogood & The Destroyers Just when you thought you couldn’t get "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer" in this town...

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 21 Thu

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue An eclectic mix of music that manages to cut straight into the heart of New Orleans.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 24 Sun

Vans Warped Tour If you’re feeling nostalgic for the days when pop-punk consumed your world, you’ll probably want to check this out.

Canterbury Park

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 25 Mon

Indigo Girls This "Power of Two" is channeling their inner "Galileo" to bring you just a little bit "Closer to Fine."

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 27 Wed

Tower of Power The pioneers of urban soul are bringing their groove to the zoo this summer.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 29 Fri

Marc Cohn with Blind Boys of Alabama Cohn returns to Minnesota in celebration of 25 years in the business.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 31 Sun

Laurie Berkner Your kids are gonna love it.

MN Zoo

Add
Kid Rock, Kid Rock live performance
Flickr/Cliff

Date

Event

Location

Aug 2 Tue

Shawn Colvin and Steve Earle She’s best known for her 1997 hit single, "Sunny Came Home," and he’s written songs for Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Emmylou Harris. Enough said.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Thu

WE Fest Aerosmith's Steven Tyler joins The Loving Mary Band for this country music festival.

Detroit Lakes

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 4 Thu

Eric Church As part of WE Fest.

Detroit Lakes

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 5 Fri

Kid Rock As part of WE Fest.

Detroit Lakes

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Tim McGraw As part of WE Fest.

Detroit Lakes

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 6 Sat

Pizza Lucé Block Party No announcements on a lineup just yet, but there will no doubt be some heavy-hitters.

Downtown

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Sun

Borough Block Party A fairly new(ish) addition to the Twin Cities block party consortium.

North Loop

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 7 Sun

Grace Potter This relatively new artist cites the likes of Miles Davis, Bob Dylan, the Beatles, Bowie, Blondie, and Beck as influences for her upbeat brand of pop-rock.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 9 Tue

The Mavericks This band brings together a mix of Latin, rockabilly, and cowpunk.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 10 Wed

case/lang/veirs with special guest Andy Shauf That’s Neko Case, k.d. lang, and Laura Veirs.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Big Wu Family Reunion It's time to celebrate jam bands.

Morristown

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Summer Set Music Festival Calling on all fans of EDM, hip-hop, indie, and jam rock.

Somerset

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 12 Fri

Bayfront Blues Festival If you’re looking for blues, this annual shred fest should be right up your alley.

Duluth

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 20 Sat

Har Mar Superstar Minnesota’s favorite scantily clad pop star is working on showing off his newest material in style.

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 25 Thu

Don Henley The Eagles' former frontman is coming to town to help celebrate the boys of summer!

MN State Fair Grandstand

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Sat

Jerry Jeff Walker If a country singer has two first names, they’ve got to be good, right?

MN Zoo

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 27 Sat

Dixie Chicks Just when you thought this state didn’t have enough live country music.

MN State Fair Grandstand

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 29 Mon

The Happy Together Tour The Turtles, Chuck Negron, and Gary Puckett & the Union Gap all on one stage! Separately...

MN State Fair Grandstand

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 31 Wed

Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas A JoBro and a confident girl.

MN State Fair Grandstand

Add
winnipeg folk festival
Flickr/Desmond Howl

Date

Event

Location

Sep 5 Mon

Bonnie Raitt The first lady of blues is rolling back into town.

MN State Fair Grandstand

Add

