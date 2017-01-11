The Best Outdoor Concerts and Music Festivals in Minnesota, in One Calendar

Folks, make sure you bookmark this one. We went ahead and gathered all the live outdoor shows going on around Minnesota this coming summer and tossed them in a calendar, just so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. But start your planning now: between festivals and a show from one of the Jonas Brothers (just one, don’t be greedy), tickets won’t last forever. After all, we’ve got to enjoy the summer while we can, because soon enough, the weather will turn, and we’ll be experiencing one of those shitty winters we’re unfortunately famous for having.
Jun 4 Sat
Grand Ave
Grand Old Days Grand Ave This Twin Cities street festival takes over St. Paul’s historic Grand Ave for two days.
Jun 10 Fri
Five for Fighting with String Quartet MN Zoo Remember that song "Superman" you couldn't stop hearing on the radio in the mid '90s? It's back.
Jun 10 Fri
Winstock Country Music Festival Winstock Festival Grounds One of the biggest summertime country music festivals in town.
Jun 11 Sat
Brad Paisley Winstock Festival Grounds As part of the Winstock Country Music Festival.
Jun 11 Sat
Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy Winstock Festival Grounds As part of the Winstock Country Music Festival.
Jun 12 Sun
Home Free with The Sound Exchange MN Zoo Do you like country music? Do you like country music sans music? If so, enjoy.
Jun 13 Mon
Ziggy Marley Location Check out this reggae maestro as he gears up for the release of his sixth studio album, Ziggy Marley.
Jun 17 Fri
Moondance Jammin Country Fest Walker This country music festival celebrates its 10th anniversary.
Jun 17 Fri
Dierks Bentley Walker As part of the Moondance Jammin Country Fest.
Jun 18 Sat
Travis Tritt Walker As part of the Moondance Jammin Country Fest.
Jun 18 Sat
Rock the Garden Boom Island Park The biggest public radio alt-music event of the year is back and bigger than ever.
Jun 18 Sat
The Flaming Lips Boom Island Park As part of Rock the Garden.
Jun 18 Sat
Hippo Campus Boom Island Park As part of Rock the Garden.
Jun 18 Sat
GRRRL PRTY Boom Island Park As part of Rock the Garden.
Jun 18 Sat
Soul Asylum MN Zoo Some good ol' Minnesota boys celebrate their 11th studio release, Change of Fortune.
Jun 19 Sun
Los Lobos with Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers MN Zoo The "La Bamba" legends are coming back to town with a few of their classic rock friends.
Jun 23 Thu
Dark Star Orchestra MN Zoo Unleash your inner Deadhead.
Jun 23 Thu
Twin Cities Jazz Festival Downtown St. Paul If you’re a jazz fan in Minnesota, you just found your plans for these three days.
Jun 30 Thu
Morris Day & the Time MN Zoo You know there’s nothing better than rocking out to "Jungle Love" while hanging at the zoo.
Jul 1 Fri
The Jayhawks MN Zoo The original Minnesota alt-country band is still kicking it with a tour promoting their newest release, Paging Mr. Proust.
Jul 2 Sat
Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers MN Zoo A great show if you're into eclectic music.
Jul 9 Sat
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band MN Zoo The show for all of you "Fishin’ in the Dark" fans.
Jul 13 Wed
Trevor Hall MN Zoo He was featured on the Shrek the Third soundtrack.
Jul 15 Fri
The Willis Clan MN Zoo These guys were on America’s Got Talent.
Jul 20 Wed
George Thorogood & The Destroyers MN Zoo Just when you thought you couldn’t get "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer" in this town...
Jul 21 Thu
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue MN Zoo An eclectic mix of music that manages to cut straight into the heart of New Orleans.
Jul 24 Sun
Vans Warped Tour Canterbury Park If you’re feeling nostalgic for the days when pop-punk consumed your world, you’ll probably want to check this out.
Jul 25 Mon
Indigo Girls MN Zoo This "Power of Two" is channeling their inner "Galileo" to bring you just a little bit "Closer to Fine."
Jul 27 Wed
Tower of Power MN Zoo The pioneers of urban soul are bringing their groove to the zoo this summer.
Jul 29 Fri
Marc Cohn with Blind Boys of Alabama MN Zoo Cohn returns to Minnesota in celebration of 25 years in the business.
Jul 31 Sun
Laurie Berkner MN Zoo Your kids are gonna love it.
Aug 2 Tue
Shawn Colvin and Steve Earle MN Zoo She’s best known for her 1997 hit single, "Sunny Came Home," and he’s written songs for Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Emmylou Harris. Enough said.
Aug 4 Thu
Eric Church Detroit Lakes As part of WE Fest.
Aug 6 Sat
Tim McGraw Detroit Lakes As part of WE Fest.
Aug 6 Sat
Pizza Lucé Block Party Downtown No announcements on a lineup just yet, but there will no doubt be some heavy-hitters.
Aug 7 Sun
Borough Block Party North Loop A fairly new(ish) addition to the Twin Cities block party consortium.
Aug 7 Sun
Grace Potter MN Zoo This relatively new artist cites the likes of Miles Davis, Bob Dylan, the Beatles, Bowie, Blondie, and Beck as influences for her upbeat brand of pop-rock.
Aug 9 Tue
The Mavericks MN Zoo This band brings together a mix of Latin, rockabilly, and cowpunk.
Aug 10 Wed
case/lang/veirs with special guest Andy Shauf MN Zoo That’s Neko Case, k.d. lang, and Laura Veirs.
Aug 12 Fri
Big Wu Family Reunion Morristown It's time to celebrate jam bands.
Aug 12 Fri
Summer Set Music Festival Somerset Calling on all fans of EDM, hip-hop, indie, and jam rock.
Aug 12 Fri
Bayfront Blues Festival Duluth If you’re looking for blues, this annual shred fest should be right up your alley.
Aug 20 Sat
Har Mar Superstar MN Zoo Minnesota’s favorite scantily clad pop star is working on showing off his newest material in style.
Aug 25 Thu
Don Henley MN State Fair Grandstand The Eagles' former frontman is coming to town to help celebrate the boys of summer!
Aug 27 Sat
Jerry Jeff Walker MN Zoo If a country singer has two first names, they’ve got to be good, right?
Aug 27 Sat
Dixie Chicks MN State Fair Grandstand Just when you thought this state didn’t have enough live country music.
Aug 29 Mon
The Happy Together Tour MN State Fair Grandstand The Turtles, Chuck Negron, and Gary Puckett & the Union Gap all on one stage! Separately...
Aug 31 Wed
Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas MN State Fair Grandstand A JoBro and a confident girl.
Sep 5 Mon
Bonnie Raitt MN State Fair Grandstand The first lady of blues is rolling back into town.