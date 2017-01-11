Things People in the Twin Cities Are Irrationally Passionate About

Soda vs. pop

It’s a well-known fact that people from various parts of the country use different terms when describing the same thing: pancakes vs. hotcakes, dinner vs. supper, and shoes vs. sneakers are all subtle differences in the lexicon of various regions, but they’re are virtually interchangeable. That doesn’t hold true for pop; at some point in time, the word police of Minnesota got together and apparently decided that “soda” is a four letter word. Even if someone has invited you into their home and graciously offered you a beverage, if they make the unforgivable decision to call it a “soda,” it’s your duty as a Minnesotan to verbally annihilate that individual for not calling it pop instead. If you happen to find yourself in Minnesota and craving an ice cold Coca-Cola, you better be sure that the right word “pops” into your head, or you may find yourself wearing that soda for violating the sanctity of our vocab.