Inside the House of Balls, the Twin Cities' Most Fantastically Odd Museum

“When I moved into this new space a little over a year ago, I ended up getting rid of probably 75% of all of my work that was in the old location,” he explains. “I didn’t want to be held back by having those old ideas in my face all of the time. The key for me has been to find the balance in energy of the materials. You have to be careful though; just like opening the doors to this new space and inviting in new people, when you open the door to new materials it’s possible to let in energy that you don’t want.”

Christian's new, multi-layered space is a far cry from the tiny storefront he previously occupied. Instead, the new and improved House of Balls has several different rooms showcasing varying types of artwork that run the gamut from the beautiful to the terrifying. The building, which was originally a gas station in the early 1930s, had spent the last several years serving as a combination part-time DIY punk rock venue, and a multi-person flop-house. Christian, an electrician by trade, made significant renovations to the structure, but insisted on keeping the same art-deco style aesthetic, including massive graffiti portraits splashed across the walls.