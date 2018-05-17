Everything You Must Do in the Twin Cities This Spring

Fulton Brewery

What, you may ask, is a “fondo”? Well, after a few brews at Fulton, you may not care, but it's a long-distance road race of either 50 or 100 miles, and the Fulton Gran Fondo brings together bikers from all around the state to pedal for the ultimate reward: beer. Not up for riding 100 miles? The block party will have bands, food, and the release of a new summer brew.

Cost: Free for block party, $40 to fondo