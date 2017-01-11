What Twin Cities Customers Actually Mean When They 'Minnesota Nice' a Bad Meal

Minnesota nice: "Did I order this well-done?"

Translation: I definitely ordered this medium-rare.

If you’re food is not cooked to your liking, skip the game of 20 questions and say so. We all get that it can be a pain having to wait for the kitchen to re-fire your order while the rest of your table gets to chow down, but ultimately, you’re going to be happier at the end of the meal if you get what you wanted.



Minnesota nice: "I didn’t know mid-rare was this pink."

Translation: Can you cook this a little more?

If you’re used to hitting up Outback Steakhouse, your definition of medium-rare is probably a little closer to medium (or even medium-well). But when you go to an actual steakhouse, you might notice a difference: order it the way you normally would and it comes out more pink than you’d expect. This is because the food is being prepared by someone who actually knows what they’re doing and who understands proper temperature. If you’re not willing to experience the beauty of an accurately cooked, truly medium-rare steak, let your server know you’d like it put back on the grill for a few extra minutes. It’s easy to do and the kitchen will gladly comply. The same goes with fish and pork.