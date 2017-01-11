Minnesotan Winter Bikers Are All About Fat Bikes and Frozen Fingers

Let’s be real: Winters in Minnesota are seriously bullshit.

They’re dark, cold, and buried in snow from December through St. Patrick’s Day, effectively turning an otherwise fine place to live into the backdrop of that Will Smith zombie movie. And while most people bury themselves under the covers, grow uncomfortable amounts of body hair, and wait for the tundra to thaw, there are still a surprising number of hardcore cyclists who don’t let little things like “snow” or “potential frozen death” slow them down.

Patrick Stephenson, the creator of the Joyful Riders Club in Minneapolis, is one of those you’ll see bundled from head to toe even in the snowiest of conditions, pedaling his way through the elements. This may sound like cruel and unusual punishment to some, but it’s how Stephenson relaxes.

“Winter biking really fueled my super intense passion for biking,” he said. “It teaches you about self-reliance. Its peaceful. You feel like a little fortress of warmth powering your way around the iced-over Earth.”