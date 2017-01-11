The Vikings FINALLY Have a New Home: Take a Look Inside US Bank Stadium

Construction originally started back in December 2013, beginning before the actual end of the Vikings’ season and the demolition of the old Metrodome. The early start is what allowed crews to maintain the incredible speed at which the stadium is going up. At this point, it's approximately 90% complete; and despite being a bit dusty, there's quite a lot to see, and even more to learn.

With the unique design comes the ability to seat 66,200 game-goers, with the capacity to expand to up to 70,000 seats for the upcoming 2018 Super Bowl. The stadium itself uses over 100,000 cubic yards of concrete supported by nearly 20,000 tons of pure steel. What’s truly impressive here is that, even with all of that weight, the primary support comes in the form of a single steel supertruss that runs the length of the building. This is in part due to the fancy, space-age material used for the roof. It's called "ethylene tetrafluoroethylene” (or ETFE for short), and not only is it hyper durable, it is also extremely lightweight and transparent, allowing the stadium to flood with natural light, giving it an outdoor feel without the fear of snow (which is good because, if you haven't heard, our winters can be brutal).