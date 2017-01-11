The Best Places to See Stand-Up in the Twin Cities, Ranked by a Comedian

Bloomington

It’s seems strange to think that one of the better comedy clubs in town is located in the Mall of America, but this place has brought in some very popular names over the years. Anyone from Jon Lovitz, to Kevin Nealon, to Rob Schneider have featured at the House of Comedy. In fact, even Steve-O has stopped by (to do stand-up, not a Jackass stunt.) Shows are held from Tuesday-Saturday, and more information of what's to come can be found on the website.



West Bank

This University of Minnesota Twin Cities bar fills up with some hilarious talent during the Comedy Corner Underground shows, which run Thursday-Sunday nights. It was once described by the Star Tribune as “the scrappy dungeon of laughs,” and always offers a great mix of free and ticketed comedy shows on the weekends, all of which you can keep up with via the calendar. Given its proximity to the university, it’s packed with a lot of college students either looking to catch a great show or even trying out their hand in stand-up comedy during the weekly open mic.