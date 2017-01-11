The (New) Golden Era of Minnesota Comedy

If you read any interview with your favorite comedian, chances are pretty good that a question about his or her favorite towns to perform in will arise. And sure, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago are the easy choices. But there’s one that consistently shows up that you might not expect: Minneapolis.

For decades, touring comedians have raved about performing in the Twin Cities, thanks to the “smart” crowds who appreciate the craft, the abundance of local talent (after all, it’s next to impossible to hear about a comedian’s influences without hearing names like "Hedberg" and "Bamford"), and the quality of the clubs and club promoters all over town. This place is undoubtedly a comedian-favored market, offering some great local stand-up pretty much every night of the week -- and not always in the club.