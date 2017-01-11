20 Things Only People From the Twin Cities Understand

We do not talk like the people in the movie Fargo

It’s just a movie, which means that it’s mostly fiction, unless of course you were raised up north... then it’s a fact of life. OK, maybe some of us in the cities do it, too, but that’s our own inside joke -- everybody else can just stay out of it!



We don’t all constantly listen to A Prairie Home Companion

But some of us do.



The Twin Cities are consistently voted one of the best tech-friendly cities in the country

Which basically means that we can Snapchat with the best of them and that our coffee shops are consistently filled with coders.



We understand the true value of a good patio

Seriously though, when patio season rolls around you’d better believe that’s where we’ll be. As soon as it hits 50 degrees outside you’ll find us all at either a local bar, restaurant, or out in our own backyards doing some serious sitting just so we can get outside and soak up the sun.