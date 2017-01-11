Everything to Do in Downtown St. Paul

See live jazz in Lowertown

Black Dog has been a Lowertown mainstay since before the area was “cool.” Formerly a coffee shop, then a casual live music destination, now Black Dog’s Saturday Night Jazz is what draws well-heeled St. Paulites in for music and a martini. Admission is free, though the Black Dog features some of the best veteran jazz musicians in the Twin Cities as well as up-and-coming talent. Black Dog has other types of live music most every evening, including blues, bluegrass, old time, and international acts, but Saturday Night Jazz is truly the cat’s pajamas.

Get your geek on

The Science Museum of Minnesota isn’t just for kids’ class field trips; it actually has some pretty cool exhibits geared towards adults. Embrace your inner Bill Nye at the “Social Science” night, which includes trivia, Omnitheater shows, food, a cash bar, and live bands or karaoke. (You can be a kid at heart, but you have to be 21+ in order to get in.) Usually, Social Science has a theme of grownup interest, such as “The Science of Love.” Admission costs about $20 per person and given the amount to see in the nearly 400,000 square foot museum, that’s a lot of bang for your buck. A few times a year, Social Science even steps the experience up a notch further and hosts an Adult Camp-In, where attendees have the chance to sleep overnight amongst the exhibits. It’s the perfect chance to get your geek on and feel like you got something more valuable than a hangover from your night out.