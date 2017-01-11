Why Winters in Minnesota Aren't as Miserable as Everyone Thinks

Some of you may have noticed a recent post we put up ranking each state by their miserable winters. Naturally Minnesota came in first place. Apparently, to some, living through a winter here is some kind of wretched experience that only the inner warmth of our glowing Nordic hearts and a constant flow of Grain Belt lager can get us through. Well, as a person living in Minnesota, I, like most of the other residents who took to the comments section of that particular article, am calling BS on the assumption that our winters are the worst.

Sure, it’s always a little awkward when the local meteorologist proclaims that it’s colder here than it is in Antarctica, or when it snows hard enough to completely bury your car, but we own these things; we don't wallow in the frozen pools of our own sad and frigid misery. We are champions of the cold-weather winter, and here are a few solid reasons as to why our winters are nothing short of great.