Diving Into the Rebirth of Minnesota's Independent Pro Wrestling Scene

From the days of the American Wrestling Association (AWA) back in the 1970s and '80s, Minnesota has been responsible for producing some of the greatest pro wrestling talent of all time. The Road Warriors, Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, Rick Rude, Hulk Hogan. They're all names of legendary status, and they're all former members of this local tribe.

During those days, it was easy to see the same quality wrestling in local venues statewide as you would on television (this was before pay-per-view). But as televised pro-wrestling rose to prominence, the idea of regional territories had fallen by the wayside. And once the 2000s arrived, there was really only one show: the WWE. Sure there were still smaller ones that would pop up throughout Minnesota, but the reality was the scene had fallen on dark days.