9 Illegal Montreal Dates We Would Never, Ever Condone

Take a midnight stroll in the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery

How to pull it off: You should go the cemetery on Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges at night. It’s pretty simple. Just make sure to avoid any sort of police or security, because you certainly can’t be in there after it closes. If, by chance, your date is sadistic weirdo, then they’ll absolutely love this romantic romp through the graves. At almost 345 acres, it’s actually Montreal’s biggest cemetery, so you’ll have plenty of ground to cover.

Laws you’re breaking: This is a tricky one due to something called "sanctuary." Essentially, you’re breaking the law by trespassing in the cemetery. If you have no dead relatives buried there, then you’re out of luck. But! If you actually have someone to visit or a valid personal reason for being there (such as, "I wanted to"), sanctuary mandates that a cop cannot arrest you until after you’ve finished grieving.