Meet DL Jones, the Man Behind Montreal's Hottest Parties

A few months ago, a man by the name of DL Jones added me on Facebook. I wasn’t sure how I knew him -- usually, I can weave a past narrative through mutual friends (athletes, from my basketball days; Jewish last names, summer camp). But this one stumped me.

That isn't to say we didn't have plenty of crossover, because we did: there were former coworkers, summer camp Jews, tech entrepreneurs, business owners, basketball players, musicians, someone I hadn’t heard from since grade school. It’s like this guy knew everybody.

A few nights later, a friend dragged me out to a nightclub on a Thursday. At one point in the evening, I walked to the bar to get a drink, and who do I run into? None other than DL Jones. We exchanged pleasantries, and then, before I knew it, I was being taken to my own private booth. Waitresses were delivering extra-large bottles of Belvedere with sparklers in them. Since that night, I’ve come to realize that such is a night out with DL Jones, the archetype for the successful man-about-town.