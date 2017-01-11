Everything You Need to Know Before Going to Osheaga This Year

Driving, carpooling, and renting

Driving to and from Osheaga can be rough, especially after the last show. For those insisting on riding in style, parking is available at Parc Jean-Drapeau for $18/day. Options like the car co-op service car2go are slightly more convenient, as the car can be left at the car2go drop-off zone and forgotten about. car2go also has a deal with Osheaga that gets you 30 free minutes using promo code OSHEAGA on its website. It can take up to five business days to validate your account, so don’t dawdle.

Where to stay

The biggest downside of Osheaga is definitely the lack of camping options on the islands. That means that approximately 135,000 people will be looking for a place to crash in Montreal (if they don’t live here already). Osheaga has several packages available in select student dormitories and hotels in the city, but many will be sold out by now. Airbnb is another attractive and affordable option, as are the city’s many hostels. Couchsurfing is always an option, but you better have an established account and credentials before a stranger will agree to open their doors to you.