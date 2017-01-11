The Most Beautiful Camping Spots Around Nashville

Distance from Nashville: 113 miles, one hour and 58 minutes

While some of the other parks on this list are perfect for the casual hiker or feature “glamping” in comfy cabins, Virgin Falls requires a level of fitness and planning that draws serious backwoods experts into the woods. A strenuous 9 mile-roundtrip sojourn to the falls, it’s a rigorous day trip, so planning for an overnight stay is the move. Intrepid campers will be rewarded with the opportunity to encounter several caves (remember Norman Rocks-well? The laughs we had.) along the route, the chance to cross a cable bridge over Big Laurel Creek and some awe inspiring scenery, highlighted by the 110ft-tall Virgin Falls that flow out of a cave, over a cliff and into another cave. There are five dedicated campsites along the route to the falls, but you’ll need to register in book at the trailhead kiosk to make sure there will be room to lay your weary head.