The 7 Most Beautiful Running Paths in Nashville

Shelby Bottoms Greenway to Cumberland River Pedestrian Bridge

If you’re an East Nashvillian, chances are high that you’re familiar with Shelby Park. But for those that don’t venture over to the East Side very often, you need to (and not just for the plethora of amazing restaurants). Shelby Park is a gem that’s filled with various paths and a greenway trail that’s eight miles from end to end. If you start at the Nature Center, it’s a 3.3 mile run to the Cumberland River Pedestrian Bridge. You do have to climb your way up a steep incline to get to the top, but you can consider that your cool down before enjoying the great view atop the bridge. Bonus points if you make it out as far as Cornelia Ft. Airpark.