The Local's Guide to Having Fun on Lower Broad

Where to hear music

There are four places you’ll never be disappointed at: Tootsie’s, Robert’s, Legends, or The Stage. Lower Broad is famous for launching the careers of country giants like Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson. When those are the boots to fill, not just anyone with a guitar is allowed on stage around 10pm on a Saturday night. The weekend crowds can give honky-tonk a bad rap, but if you hit it at the right time on the right night, you’ll hear some of the best musicians in the game. And some play every night of the week like John Stone & the Trailer Park All-Stars, who have played the Tootsie’s stage for more than a decade. The best part? Besides the fact that country stars are known to pop by for an impromptu jam session, it’s all free. Just don’t forget to tip the band. They will call you out.