Everything You Must Do in Nashville This Spring

It’s time to double up on the Allegra, people, because spring has sprung, and Nashvillians are itching to get outside. The next few months are filled plenty of events and opportunities for eating, drinking, and partying, so get ready to hit the ground running! (And not just at the Marathon.) Here is everything you have to do in Nashville this spring.
Events
Tijuana's Lucha Libre Is Like Watching a Live-Action Comic Book
Thursday
Mar 1
Melrose
OK, maybe he wasn’t “saved by the bell” when he appeared on celebrity boxing and wrestling shows after his career as a teen actor was done, but Dustin Diamond has a lifetime of crazy experiences to draw from for his stand-up routine. (Hint: “rhymes with hex” tape.)
Cost: $20
Friday
Mar 9
Downtown
The Ryman is known as the "Mother Church" around these parts, so it might feel a little weird listening to Black and all his angry cussin' in that setting. But it’ll definitely be funny as hell.
Cost: $32.50-$75.00
Sunday
Mar 11
Discover the story of the Nashville Cats at the Country Music Hall of Fame
Wedgewood-Houston
The nation’s biggest Bloody Mary festival makes its first visit to Nashville for a day of tasting and competitions to see who makes the city’s best breakfast drink. Come thirsty, friends! (Proceeds will benefit the Fannie Battle Day Home for Children.)
Cost: $45-65
Friday
Mar 16
West Nashville
As fast as Nashville’s restaurant scene is growing, it remains important to train qualified culinary talent to help run all those kitchens. So this fundraiser for the Nashville State Community College’s culinary program is critical to the community. Eat and drink your way around booths staffed by some of your favorite restaurants and bars to raise money for this important cause.
Cost: $50-$65
Friday - Sunday
Mar 16-18
Downtown
Bridgestone Arena hosts the first two rounds of the NCAA 2018 Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament, and they usually try to bring at least a few great teams from close by to pump up the crowds. No matter who shows up, it’ll be some great hoops!
Cost: $198-$240
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 17-18
Celebrate Irish culture and St. Paddy's at the Music City Irish Fest
Downtown
There’s more to St. Patrick’s Day than just green beer. Nashville and Ireland share many traditions, not the least of which is musical heritage. All that will be on display as part of this big downtown festival.
Cost: Free
Tuesday
Mar 20
Downtown
Yes, the great Tony Bennett is still still singing on the regular. His show at the Ryman may be a pricey ticket, but when else are you going to see hits like "Fly Me to the Moon" or "The Best Is Yet to Come" performed by a legend of his calibre? Don't miss it.
Cost: $65-$225
Thursday
Mar 22
Downtown
Nashville’s top culinary competition returns to the Musicians Hall of Fame beneath the Municipal Auditorium as four popular chefs put their reputations on the line to whip up meals featuring a secret ingredient. In addition to watching the cooks sweat under the pressure, attendees can sample food and drink from lots of their favorite restaurants who set up booths around the museum concourse.
Cost: $35
Friday
Mar 23
See the remaining members of the Eagles at the ‘Stone
Downtown
If you figured that your chance to watch the Eagles play their laid-back California rock was done after Glenn Frey passed away, you were wrong. All it took was the addition of Frey’s son to the band plus a local guitar picker named Vince Gill to reanimate the band for another tour. They are threatening to surpass KISS for the most farewell tours.
Cost: $200+
Saturday
Mar 24
Public Square
Demand action from lawmakers in this march to end gun violence and mass shootings in schools. Children and families will be out en masse across the country, so if you feel strongly about this particular issue, show your support. The march in Indianapolis starts at Public Circle on Saturday at 7:30am and officially ends at 9am. Also keep in mind that HeadCount is registering voters at several of the events around the country, including Nashville's.
Cost: Free
Saturday
Mar 24
Cheer on Nashville SC and munch on grilled cheese at the stadium
Downtown
Nashville SC is the latest major sport club to begin play in Music City, and they’ll join the highest level of American soccer in a couple of years. Get on the bandwagon early at their regular season home opener against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Nissan Stadium. BTW, what the hell is a riverhound?
Cost: $15-$65
Monday
Mar 26
Listen to some of Nashville's best storytellers at Tenx9
Eighth South/Melrose
Douglas Corner Cafe hosts an evening of storytelling as nine volunteers step up to the microphone to share a true story of their life in less than 10 minutes. Every month has a different theme, and each event is free!
Cost: Free
Thursday
Mar 29
Check out Rolling Stones memorabilia at the Musicians Hall of Fame
Downtown
After making stops in London, New York City, Chicago, and Las Vegas, this traveling exhibit of 500+ historical objects from the Rolling Stones ends its tour in Music City. See the cassette player on which Keith sketched out the idea for "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction” and a guitar gallery featuring some of Keith, Ronnie, and Mick's prized instruments.
Cost: $39.50-$75
Saturday
Mar 31
Enjoy the bard with booze at Inebriated Shakespeare
SoBro
What happens when a cast of actors attempts to perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the main performance hall at City Winery while the audience buys them $5 shots as tips? Hilarity ensues, that’s what happens!
Cost: $10-$15
Tuesday - Saturday
Apr 3-7
Listen to Nashville’s best songwriters at Tin Pan South
Various
At its heart, Nashville is still a songwriters’ town, and the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival showcases the best the city has to offer. Buy an all-in pass to listen to the performances at venues all over town.
Cost: $150
Friday - Sunday
Apr 6-8
Root on the US Davis Cup team as they take on Belgium
Belmont/Hillsboro Village
Team tennis’ premier event comes to Belmont’s Curb Arena as the US Men’s National Team takes on those waffles from Belgium in three days of quarterfinal matches.
Cost: $240-$500
Cost: $240-$500
Saturday
Apr 7
Downtown
The Nashville Predators finish up their home regular season schedule against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but with any luck, this team should have plenty more games to play at Bridgestone Arena as part of a deep Stanley Cup playoff run.
Cost: $59-$229
Friday - Tuesday
Apr 13-17
Get all haute with your couture at Nashville Fashion Week
Various
Present company excluded, Nashville has turned into a hotbed of high fashion. Venues all over town host runway shows to showcase local clothing designers in events that raise money to support the next generation of fashion industry professionals.
Cost: $30-$350
Saturday
Apr 14
Eat, drink, and learn at the Nashville Wine & Food Festival
Germantown
Over the course of four hours, attendees will have the chance to taste 150+ wines from more than 30 wineries as well as small bites from some of Nashville’s favorite restaurants at this entertaining and educational event. Work fast, but pace yourself!
Cost: $40-$125
Wednesday - Sunday
Apr 25-29
Let the spirits move you at Nashville Cocktail Festival
East Nashville
Cocktail enthusiasts will gather to celebrate the city’s best mixologists and the ingredients that allow them to make you that perfect cocktail at this four-day festival held at The Pavilion East and at bars all over town.
Cost: VIP pass-$150
Thursday
Apr 26
East Nashville
We thought it was crazy that George Clinton was playing at TopGolf, then he sold out the show. And then he added another one. And sold it out. So, seeing Sir Mix-A-Lot at a stage attached to a driving range makes a lot more sense now.
Cost: $22
Saturday
Apr 28
All over town
It used to be called the Country Music Marathon, but now we’ve gone totally rocking with the big race. With cheerleaders and bands to keep up the energy and spectators lining the entire course, it’s one of the biggest parties of the year -- even if you don't happen to be running.
Cost: Free to watch, $59.99-$139.99 to run
Wednesday
May 2
SoBro
No artist is better suited for a warm spring night outdoors at the Ascend Amphitheater than Jack Johnson. You can probably leave your dancing shoes at home, though. This promises to be an easygoing early-summer affair.
Cost: Tickets from $125
Friday - Saturday
May 4-5
Enjoy music, shopping, food and fun at Sevier Park Fest
12 South
From a Friday night concert to a free Saturday of music, bike races, arts fair, and food, 12 South shows off its best side at this convivial neighborhood festival.
Cost: $20-$35
Friday - Sunday
May 4-6
Buy some art that doesn’t match the couch at the TN Crafts Fair
West End/Vanderbilt
Stroll through Centennial Park and visit booths featuring crafts from some of the state’s best artisans. Whether you’re just browsing or actually shopping to decorate your pad, it’s a great way to spend an afternoon!
Cost: Free
Wednesday
May 9
Watch Justin Timberlake dance at Bridgestone Arena
Downtown
The great JT calls himself a “Man of the Woods” in the title of his latest album. That’s true if you consider the suburb outside of Memphis where he grew up to be rural, but we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt because that dude can sing.
Cost: $103.50-$254.50
Saturday
May 12
West Nashville
Steeplechase is always one of Nashville’s biggest parties, where women show off their rain boots when the weather is bad and their fanciest hats when the sun is shining. Guys just drink whiskey and play cornhole. Oh, and there are apparently some horses jumping over fences.
Cost: $20-$75
Saturday
May 19
Celebrate the Nashville Carnival in Cumberland Park
East Nashville
Caribbean and South American food and culture are in the spotlight in this inaugural festival held in the shadow of Nissan Stadium. In addition to the eats and the drinks, attendees will enjoy music and dance performances all day.
Cost: $15
Saturday
May 19
Bike your way around our fair city at Tour de Nash
Various
Cyclists ride around Nashville on 8-, 25-, and 45- mile route options at this awareness and fundraising event for Walk, Bike Nashville. Rest stops along the way feature refreshments, bathroom facilities and basic bicycle maintenance equipment available every 10-15 miles. Join the peloton.
Cost: $10-$45
