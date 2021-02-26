12 Essential Ways to Experience Nashville’s National Museum of African American Music

“Home” is now at the corner of 5th and Broadway, just steps from the famed Ryman Auditorium and right in the heart of a honky-tonk haven. At first glance, the museum may seem out of place, what with country music piping into the streets from giant outdoor speakers. But Hicks believes that the location in Nashville’s famed tourist district is the best-case scenario—for foot traffic as well as the effort of connecting past to present.

“Although Nashville is famously known for its ties to country music, the museum’s downtown location will attract a new audience of travelers who are interested in the history of many American music genres,” Hicks says.

Some might ask (and they have) why the museum isn’t located in other prominent Black music cities like Memphis, Detroit, or Chicago. As it turns out, a former board member of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Bureau first came up with the idea in 2001 and, after all these years, the state found funding. City officials required that the museum be included in a $450-million development deal for the site of Nashville’s former downtown convention center. Initial plans called for an opening of Labor Day 2020, but due to pandemic delays, the long-awaited museum didn’t debut until, fittingly, Martin Luther King Day in 2021.

Despite the roving opening date and current limited hours, museum reps are hopeful that traffic will rise as cases and restrictions fall. After all, the museum houses 1,600 pretty incredible artifacts—from Ella Fitzgerald’s Grammy Awards to a guitar owned by B.B. King. What’s more, there are tons of interactive elements where visitors can make their own music and take it home on a wristband. When you are ready to make your first trip to the central repository for all things Black musical innovation, here’s more of what you can expect to find.