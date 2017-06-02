Here's Why Nashville's Hockey Fans Throw Catfish Onto the Ice

The Nashville Predators’ run to the Stanley Cup Finals has afforded many opportunities for announcers and sportswriters to remind fans that the Music City is a “non-traditional” hockey town. And while, yes, there are fewer than a dozen rinks in the state, Middle Tennessee has taken to the local NHL team with a fervor normally reserved for SEC football. Celebrities have jumped on the bandwagon as well, with Carrie Underwood (the wife of team captain Mike Fisher), Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Kelly Clarkson, and local pro athletes all showing up to recent playoff contests.
It began with Detroit -- and an octopus
Believe it or not, Nashville is now an honest-to-goodness hockey town, and more and more people are learning about the diehard fans’ bizarre game-time ritual: throwing catfish onto the ice. Many wonder, “Why in the good name of Lord Stanley do the Preds faithful do this?” Well, you can blame it on Detroit.
Back when the Predators launched in 1998, a large portion of the fanbase was made up of Red Wings-loving transplants who worked at the local auto plants. These carpetbaggers were an important part of the initial rooting section, bringing their passion for the game to the arena, as well as their own strange habit -- The Legend of the Octopus. The practice dates back to 1952, when some Detroit rooters decided to throw an octopus onto the ice for good luck, reasoning that the eight arms of the cephalopod represented the eight wins necessary for the team to win a championship. The Red Wings took home the Cup and, with hockey fans generally being superstitious types, the octopi have been raining down from the stands ever since.
Perfecting the art of throwing catfish
Fast forward to 2002, when the Wings came to Nashville, and some inspired Preds lover decided that the team needed its own twist on the toss, this time using a staple of local cuisine. During the game, seemingly out of nowhere, a catfish flew over the glass onto center ice, the crowd went wild, Nashville won, and the tradition was born. (Not everyone was happy about it, though -- one stadium worker tasked with cleaning them up said, “They are so gross. They're huge, they're heavy, they stink, and they leave this slimy trail on the ice. But, hey, if it's good for the team, I guess we can deal with it.'')
And as one might reasonably expect, it’s not an easy stunt to pull off, given that it’s technically illegal to bring them into the stadium. Fans either purchase the fish at local seafood markets or catch their own whiskered whales from the Cumberland River, which runs a few blocks from Bridgestone. Then they smuggle the beasts inside, often using plastic wrap or tape to affix the contraband to the small of their backs, stomachs, or legs while the ushers and security guards (usually) turn a blind eye out of loyalty to the team. The throwing mostly happens before the end of the pre-game “Star-Spangled Banner,” as few people want to have a smelly, rotting animal stuck to them for any longer than necessary. Others, with less concern for the odors and slime, hold out until the Predators score or win.
Whatever you do, don’t get arrested
This year, there have already been a few notable tosses throughout the playoffs, both in Nashville and out. Tennessee Titans tackle took catfish into two games so far, holding one over his head before chugging a beer while the arena went bonkers. In the first game of the Finals, one Preds fanatic decided to repeat the feat in Pittsburgh to rally a Predators’ comeback. That stunt not only earned him an immediate ejection from the Penguins arena, but also an arrest for disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of a crime, and “disrupting a meeting.” A local radio station promised to pay all of his fines, and he’s being hailed as a hero.
It might all seem crazy, but that’s the “Smashville” way now. And if you thought Bridgestone was loud during the earlier playoff rounds, you can bet it’ll be even rowdier when the Predators come home this weekend. The fans will be screaming, some local country star will be singing, and the catfish will be flying -- after all, it’s tradition in a non-traditional hockey town.
