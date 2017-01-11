Cowboy Boots and Country Music: Debunking Nashville's Biggest Rumors

It's so expensive to visit

Crazy, right? Some people actually believe this. While hotel prices can be high in the busy seasons -- increasing the popularity of local AirBNB rentals -- rooms still average about $178 per night compared to New York’s average, $246. Food and drink prices are relatively cheap compared to other major cities (though you shouldn't order anything with Red Bull on Lower Broad), and most of the entertainment in town is practically free. There’s live music in almost every bar, every night of the week,and all it will cost you is a generous tip -- provided you like what you hear (which you will). And one of the greatest perks of Music City is that it’s not uncommon for famous musicians to jump on stage at any given bar for an impromptu jam session. Those rumors are true.