everything you must do in nashville this summer

Yes, it can be a bit muggy and you always need to be prepared for an afternoon thunderstorm, but summer is a pretty damned fine time to be in Nashville. From cold beers to hot chicken, there’s a festival going on just about every week and, as usual, the live music scene can’t be beat. So if you’re looking to have a good time in the Music City this summer, here’s everything you need to hit up.
Wednesday
Jun 14
TPAC
Like the coolest high school science teacher ever, NdGT throws the knowledge in a way that is authoritative without being intimidating. This presentation is titled "An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies," in which he dissects the scientific faults of some of Hollywood’s most famous films.
Thursday
Jun 15
WATCH SOME OF NASHVILLE’S FAVORITE CHEFS THROW DOWN FOR CHARITY
Martha O’Bryan Center
This fundraiser challenges eight local chefs to put together delicious plates using pantry items that are typically donated to food banks. A panel of judges will pick the winner while all attendees can sample the dishes, and all proceeds go to first-generation college students.
Saturday - Sunday
Jun 17-18
EXPERIENCE THE RUSH OF POWERBOATING ON THE CUMBERLAND
Riverfront Park
Some of the fastest boats in the world race in a 3-mile circuit between the Woodland Street and Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridges on the Cumberland River in this F1 Championship Series event. Best of all, admission is free, so set up a lawn chair along the bank and watch some vessels exceed 150mph.
Saturday
Jun 24
ENJOY ICY BREWS AT THE PREDATORS’ CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL
Bridgestone Arena
This fundraiser for the Nashville Predators Foundation fills the concourse of Bridgestone Arena with dozens of beer and cider vendors offering samples to thousands of attendees. VIP admission includes tastings of rare beers that aren’t available to the gen pop.
Friday
Jun 30
The Frist Center
The Long Players are Nashville’s favorite cover act, made up of first-rate touring and session musicians backing up a parade of guest singers as they recreate classic albums. As part of the Frist Friday outdoor summer concert series, the LP’s will honor the 40th anniversary of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers self-titled debut album. Prepare to “Breakdown!”
Monday
Jul 3
TailGate Brewery - West
This family-friendly fireworks event drew thousands to the main TailGate brewing facility in West Nashville last year, and they’re planning to double down on the pyrotechnics this year. Bring a blanket and enjoy some slices of pizza underneath the explosions.
Monday
Jul 3
East Nashville
This block party at North 12th St between Ordway and Calvin has been an annual tradition since 2001, and it’s not just for residents of this hip neighborhood. People descend from all over town to listen to the rockin’ bands, eat from food trucks, and consume Yazoo beer.
Tuesday
Jul 4
VENERATE THE FIERY FOWL AT THE NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN FESTIVAL
East Park
Hot Chicken is definitely Nashville’s most iconic food, so it’s no surprise that the city has an entire festival dedicated to the piquant poultry. The free event kicks off with a parade of fire trucks, offers gratis samples to the first 500 people in line, and is over in time to get across the river in time for the city’s main fireworks celebration.
Tuesday
Jul 4
Downtown
Nashville is rightfully proud of its fireworks display, one of the most impressive in the entire country. While other cities also fill the skies with pyro, Nashville adds the musical component with live accompaniment by the Grammy award-winning Nashville Symphony Orchestra, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Chris Young, and others.
Saturday
Jul 8
Nissan Stadium
The Tennessee Titans aren’t the only team playing football in town. The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Panama as part of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer tournament, which pits teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean against each other to see who will qualify for the World Cup.
Thursday
Jul 20
HELP FEED NASHVILLE'S HUNGRY AT THE NOURISH DINNER
Montgomery Bell Academy
The Nashville Food Project takes donated ingredients and dishes to create nourishing meals that they deliver in food trucks to underserved residents all around town. Its main fundraiser of the year features revered chef Margot McCormack and friends making dinner, with auctions offering once-in-a-lifetime culinary experiences and trips.
Thursday - Sunday
Jul 20-23
Nissan Stadium
To preview the experience at its under-construction Nashville location, TopGolf is converting the field at Nissan Stadium into a golfer’s playground with giant targets set out for you to aim at, live music to keep you entertained between shots, and plenty of food and drink to celebrate reaching the 19th hole. Players can make reservations for private bays to put together their own games.
Friday
Jul 21
Nashville Shores
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is the feature at this edition of the water park’s “Dive-in Movies” series. A huge screen is set up next to the wave pool, and the movies start at dusk.
Thursday
Aug 10
TPAC
The Moth is a traveling roadshow of storytellers who share their tales live without notes. Popular as a podcast and a weekly radio show, it’s even better in person.
Thursday - Sunday
Aug 10-Sep 17
Centennial Park
The Nashville Shakespeare Festival’s Centennial Park performances are a decades-long summer tradition, and this year Antony and Cleopatra and The Winter’s Tale are the featured plays. The shows are free, but bring some money to buy food and drink from vendors, and a little extra to contribute to the NSF for its hard work.
Friday - Saturday
Aug 11-12
Five Points
The organizers of the Tomato Art Fest describe the titular food item as “a uniter, not a divider... bringing together fruits and vegetables.” What it really brings out is thousands of Nashvillians who descend on East Nashville to celebrate the summer bounty of tomatoes with cooking competitions, haiku contests, parades, art shows, and live music all weekend long.
Saturday
Aug 19
Nissan Stadium
After a few desperate years, it looks like the Tennessee Titans might actually be turning into a playoff team again. Watch the team’s young new young nucleus as they battle the Carolina Panthers in a preseason tilt.
Monday
Aug 21
Various Locations (Where It Isn’t Cloudy)
People throw around the term “once in a lifetime” when talking about events, but the chance to watch a total solar eclipse that will take place solely over the United States hasn’t happened in 99 years. The city is almost right in the center of the path of totality and there will be viewing parties all over town.
Wednesday
Sep 6
CELEBRATE NASHVILLE’S LATIN CULTURE AT THE THIRD ANNUAL EMPANADA TASTING
TPAC
The Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce converts the lobby of TPAC into a giant empanaderia at this event where $20 gets you samples of five empanadas and a drink. This celebration of culture offers networking opportunities, live music, and the chance to vote for the best empanada of the bunch.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 8-17
GORGE ON CARNIVAL FOOD AT THE TENNESSEE STATE FAIR
The Fairgrounds
Carnival rides, livestock shows, and cooking contests are all the traditional offerings of the State Fair, but admit it -- you go for the fried food.
Friday - Sunday
Sep 8-10
Music City Center
Nashville becomes ground zero for the cosplay community at this celebration of fantasy, comics, movies, and television. Stars from the big and small screen will make appearances to press the flesh with their fans, and a costume contest with categories like Best Male/Female Heroes, Best Male/Female Villains, Best Group, and Best Anime is certain to be a highlight.
