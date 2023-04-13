Everything You Need to Know About Tennessee’s Marijuana Laws

What about CBD and delta-8 and delta-9 THC?

This is where it gets a little bit fuzzier. Both THC and CBD are derivatives of the cannabis plant, sort of like how regular and decaf coffee are both made from cacao beans but one of them will give you a bigger buzz.

In Tennessee, politicians used a farm law to decouple hemp production from marijuana laws as long as the THC content of the product is below .3%. While there are tests to determine whether that loose joint you bought on the corner is CBD- or THC-based, it seems unlikely that police patrolling downtown have the time to do lab tests on the sidewalk.

With the farm bill of 2017, industrial hemp production took off among cannabis entrepreneurs, and there are some impressive indoor and outdoor grow facilities spread across the state. The cannabis is processed into CBD ointments, oils, buds, gummies, candies, canned cocktails, etc. under the watchful eye of the Department of Agriculture which monitors THC content in the end products.

Like CBD, delta-8 and delta-9 are hemp and hemp-derived cannabinoids, but the deltas are known for producing more psychoactive effects. Both are still limited by the federal .3% THC limit, but that doesn’t mean most folks won’t experience at least a bit of a buzz from these products.