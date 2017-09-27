Lifestyle

Everything You Must Do in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

By Published On 09/01/2017 By Published On 09/01/2017
The Goat
The Goat

Trending

related

This Airline’s $10 ‘Apology Fares’ Let You Travel All Over Europe for Dirt Cheap

related

Here Are the Most and Least Expensive Airports in America

related

Tom Cruise and Conan Made the Perfect Carpool Karaoke Spoof

related

This Brilliant Map Could Change the Way You Look at Your Neighborhood

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Is the Most Annoying Thing People Do at an Airport, According to Anthony Bourdain

related

A Bunch of Confused People Got Emails From Amazon About Their Non-Existent Babies

related

This Comedian Hilariously Defends Guy Fieri, and He's Got a Point

A 45-minute drive in either direction from Murfreesboro will put you in Music City or between the mountains. But there’s plenty to keep you busy in the ‘Boro, and the Southern hospitality is just as alive there as it is across the state. If you’re a Nashvillian needing a change of scenery, an out-of-towner exploring lesser-known Tennessee locales, or a native looking for some new adventure, this city has something for you. Here are our top picks for the best things to do in Murfreesboro.

Related

related

The Best Nashville Road Trips for When You Just Need to Get Out of Town

related

The Best Burgers in Nashville, According to Our National Burger Critic

related

The Best Beer Bars in Nashville

related

The Best Nashville Road Trips for When You Just Need to Get Out of Town
Stones river Battlefield cemetery
Stones river Battlefield cemetery | KennStilger47/shutterstock

Get a taste of Tennessee history

History buffs will love Murfreesboro for its ties to the Civil War. You can visit the Stones River National Battlefield, where the Battle of Stones River took place, as well as view the Stones River National Cemetery. If historic homes are more your thing, tour the Oaklands Mansion, a historic plantation home that hosted prominent visitors during the Civil War, or Cannonburgh Village, which depicts Tennessee lifestyles in the early 1800s.

The Goat
The Goat

Grab some Southern eats  

Murfreesboro has a bunch of great dining experiences, but here are the two you absolutely must check out. The Alley on Main is a scratch restaurant with hand-cut steaks and Southern staples like catfish and fried pork chops. (Don’t forget the homemade desserts!) The Goat is a laid-back, upscale restaurant and pub known for its ranch, and beer cheese-soaked tater tots with a long list of brews, wines, and spirits.

Sample the pours at Mayday Brewery

Beer lovers will have a blast at Mayday Brewery, enjoying pints in the tap room or sampling the various beers during Saturday brewery tours for $12, and taking home a growler or two. Mayday hosts many events and parties, so check their schedule beforehand.

Batey Farms
Batey Farms

Pick berries at centuries-old farm

Berry picking is a Tennessee tradition, and Batey Farms is the best place to do it here. It’s an eighth-generation family farm producing berries, produce, and pork products, where you can hand-pick strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries. The venue provides the container, while you pick the goods and pay by the pound.

Walk a few of the many scenic trails

Murfreesboro is not short on scenic trails. Old Stone Fort Archeological Park features, naturally, a stone fort that was used briefly by Native Americans, but was built thousands of years ago. It offers several trails, but the main one travels along the wall of the fort itself. Plant enthusiasts will like the trails at Flat Rock Cedar Glades and Barrens, which wind along cedar woods, hardwood forests, and grassy & rocky glades. Or, if you plan to venture into the Stones River Battlefield area, hit up the Murfreesboro Stones River Greenway System for hiking, biking, fishing, and more.

Open your wallet at The Avenue's stores

If you want to shop till you drop, look no further than The Avenue. You’ll find more than 100 stores within the open-air shopping center, including local food and clothing boutiques and bigger-name chains like Barnes & Noble and Old Navy. You can easily rack up a huge a bill here, so budget accordingly.

Attack Barcadium From Mars Theater
Attack Barcadium From Mars Theater

Be a kid again with thrill rides and arcades

Arcade-goers will love the family-friendly parks in Murfreesboro. GO USA Fun Park offers arcade games, batting cages, mini-golf, a driving range, and go-karts. (Batting cage sessions are $1!) Lanes, Trains & Automobiles features 32 bowling lanes, laser tag, arcade games, bumper cars, and a food menu with pizza, sandwiches, wings, and salads. Want an adults-only arcade scene? Check out Attack Barcadium, which offers a rotation of classic arcade games and a whole lot of beer.

See live music at the honky-tonks and bars

Murfreesboro doesn’t have Nashville’s music scene, but it does offer some live music joints. Hank’s Honky Tonk offers a great menu, open mic and karaoke nights, and live music on the weekends. Wall Street often offers live entertainment, including music and comedy, and The Goat, Mayday Brewery and The Boro Bar and Grill also frequently have live music. You can also check to see if any shows are playing at Main Street Music during your stay.

related

The Best Fried Chicken Spots in Tennessee

related

The Best Burgers in Nashville, According to Our National Burger Critic
Hattie Jane's Creamery
Hattie Jane's Creamery

Stroll through the beautiful downtown square

Murfreesboro has a quaint downtown area with a walkable public square. If the weather’s nice, wander around and pop in and out of local boutiques, gift shops, and pubs. Shop, eat, and pamper yourself, and be sure to stop by Hattie Jane’s Creamery for a cone, float, and/or espresso!

arth Experience - Middle Tennessee Museum of Natural History
arth Experience - Middle Tennessee Museum of Natural History

Check out dinosaurs and fossils at the museum

If you dig dinosaurs (pun intended) and other archeological finds, you’ll appreciate MTSU’s Natural History Museum. It’s the state’s first natural history museum and showcases dinosaurs, rocks, minerals, and fossils. The museum has displays from all over the world, including a cast of a 38-foot-long T. rex, but many of the exhibits are from right here in Tennessee. Admission runs you just $7.

Roam through (or drink at) the Wetlands

Murfree Spring Wetlands is a 25-acre park with trails and raised boardwalks winding through the wetlands. Nature lovers will appreciate the opportunity to see a variety of birds in their natural habitat, and kids will enjoy the on-site playground. The Wetlands also provide easy access to the Discovery Center, which visitors can enter for $8 and enjoy exhibits with animals, adults-only parties, and much more fun stuff.

Sign up here for our daily Nashville email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun the Music City has to offer.

Lauren Hamilton is a Nashville-based freelance writer and a lifestyle and relationship blogger. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter, or check out her blog, modwife.co.

Stuff You'll Like