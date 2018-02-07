Everything You Must Do in Nashville on Your Next Visit

While it may be the time of the year when you feel like cocooning at home under a blanket while you work through your Netflix queue, there’s way too much going on in Nashville during the winter months for you to not be a part of it. So buck up, little soldier! Put on your parka, get out there, and have some fun! Here are some ideas worth leaving home for.
Wednesday - Friday
Dec 20-Jun 1
Find out what Nick Cave's soundsuit is at the Frist
Downtown
Musician Nick Cave also dabbles in the visual arts, and this display of his funky, human-shaped sculptures made from scavenged materials is just part of the Frist Center for the Visual Arts’ multimedia exhibition. Prepare to have your mind expanded.
Cost: $12
Wednesday - Sunday
Dec 20-Feb 18
Discover the story of the Nashville Cats at the Country Music Hall of Fame
Downtown
This amazing display of photos and memorabilia from Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, and the musicians they played with has been extended at the Country Music Hall of Fame, but it won’t be around forever. Don’t miss it!
Cost: $26.95
Saturday
Dec 23
Watch Garth Brooks tie off a great run at the Bridgestone Arena
Downtown
Mega-star Garth Brooks sold more than 6 million tickets to his North American tour, but he chose to end it with a multi-night run in Nashville. He’s sure to make the finale night something special if you can can make it. If it's sold out and you still want to go, try StubHub.
Cost: Tickets start at $74.98
Sunday - Sunday
Dec 24-31
Root on the Titans as they make their run to the playoffs
East Nashville
As if Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve weren’t already reason enough to party, the Tennessee Titans scheduled their last two regular season homes games on those consecutive Sundays. Their season finale against the Jaguars might very well be for a playoff spot. For tips on the #TitanUp tailgating and spots like Acme Feed & Seed and Back Alley Diner offering specials, check out Nashville Guru's game day guide.
Cost: $40-$275
Thursday - Friday
Dec 28-29
Join a huge tailgate party with free food for the Music City Bowl
Downtown
As part of the festivities for the 20th annual Music City Bowl -- when the Northwestern University Wildcats face off against the Wildcats of the University of Kentucky in a feline fracas -- organizers will block off Lower Broad to set up a free fan zone with two days of food, drinks, activities, demos, and music. A real highlight will be the Live Fire on Broadway area where some of Nashville’s best chefs will be cooking up free food for anyone who wants some!
Cost: Tailgate is free; game tickets are $16-$217
Thursday
Dec 28
Watch full-contact marching at the Battle of the Bands
Downtown
There’s nothing half-assed about the full brass on display when the full marching bands of the participating Music City Bowl contestants meet up at the base of Broadway for a full-on battle. The crowd votes to choose the winner, so be a part of the jury.
Cost: Free
Sunday
Dec 31
Ring in the new year with Jimmy Buffett and Parrot Head Nation
Downtown
We get it: Nobody looks cool in the vintage Aloha shirt if you have to wear a down jacket over it. Fret not, because it will be warm and cozy inside the Bridgestone arena when Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band welcome 2018 with an evening of frivolity and boat drinks.
Cost: $200-$275
Sunday
Dec 31
Join thousands of folks for free music at the Jack Daniels Music City Midnight
Germantown
Lower Broad is always a bit of a zoo, and on New Year’s Eve it’s even crazier. So consider heading down to Bicentennial Mall instead for fireworks and free musical performances from Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Cheap Trick, Carly Pearce, Jonny P, Larkin Poe, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.
Cost: Free
Sunday
Dec 31
12 South
This all-inclusive fundraiser for the W.O. Smith music school is always popular thanks to an open bar with top-shelf spirits, great beers, all-night bubbles, food, and pumping music. Black tie is optional, and free shuttles are available to and from many local neighborhoods.
Cost: $150
Monday
Jan 1
East Nashville
If jumping into a 40-degree pool of water at the Polar Plunge doesn’t sound like your idea of fun, what if you found out you were raising money for the Special Olympics? That would make it worth it, wouldn’t it? Form a team, gather some pledges, and get plunging!
Cost: Minimum $75 donation to participate
Thursday
Jan 4
Listen to some of the city's best songwriters at Nashville House Concerts
Downtown
War Memorial Auditorium is the venue for these concerts hosted by SiriusXM radio personality Storme Warren and country artist Joe Denim. In a town full of great performers, organizers have pulled some A-list talent for these shows in the past including Alison Krauss, Dierks Bentley, and Martina McBride. These concerts go down on the first Thursday of every month, and a few upcomers include Tim Montana, Love & Theft, and Earl Bud Lee.
Cost: $25
Tuesday
Jan 16
Downtown
When the NHL calendar came out for this year, a lot of Preds fans thought they might head out to Vegas to watch the newest expansion team take on our boys in gold. Then it turned out the game was on January 2 when hotels in Sin City are still quadruple the normal price. Oh well -- you can always welcome the Golden Knights to town with some good, old-fashioned Southern inhospitality. If you can't make it to the game, keep on the lookout for viewing parties at any of the usual haunts around town.
Cost: $34-$220
Thursday - Thursday
Jan 18-Mar 15
Expand your mind with any of these affordable evening classes
Private homes around town
University School of Nashville offers a series of classes for adults where you can learn new arts & crafts skills, how to cook, all about wine and spirits, or take exclusive tours of some of Nashville’s hidden treasures. You’ll be helping out the school’s scholarship fund while edifying yourself and having a great time.
Cost: $59-$99
Thursday - Saturday
Jan 18-20
Listen to the songs of Elvis with Priscilla Presley
Downtown
Nashville’s Grammy Award-winning symphony orchestra will entertain audiences with the music of Elvis during this three-night stand. In addition to the classical takes on his tunes, the King’s wife Priscilla will be on hand to share her stories and memories of Elvis.
Cost: $30-$135
Friday
Jan 26
Figure out this whodunnit at a Murder Mystery Dinner
Downtown
Watch a talented troupe of actors create a spooky storyline that you might even get dragged into as part of the show. Your job is to figure out who the perpetrator is when the show is over. Bonus: You get a nostalgic pasta meal at the Old Spaghetti Factory.
Cost: $62.95
Friday
Feb 16
Downtown
This magical extravaganza is straight from Broadway and features prestidigitators that you might have seen on various television talent shows. Some of their tricks are small, sleight-of-hand routines, while others will dazzle you with huge dramatic effects.
Cost: $30-$70
Saturday
Feb 17
Freeze your marshmallows off at the Hot Chocolate 15K/5K
Germantown
These two fun runs take off from Bicentennial Mall and wind around downtown before finishing back at the Mall after the tour. Runners enjoy chocolate treats before and after the run and all along the route. You can burn off those calories at the same time.
Cost: $49-$79
Saturday
Feb 17
Sobro
A sister event to Wine on the River, the party moves inside for this grand tasting. Attendees enjoy more than 30 wines, beers, and spirits, as well as snacks from many of Nashville’s favorite restaurants. Plus, it makes for a fun, late Valentine’s date to get a little dressed up and head downtown.
Cost: $69-$125
Thursday - Saturday
Feb 22-24
Music City meets the Big Easy at the Nashville Wine Auction's Pairings Weekend
Downtown
The Nashville Wine Auction has raised millions of dollars by bringing generous wine lovers to the table to enjoy fantastic food and drink. At their annual Pairings event, they team up Nashville chefs with guest cooks from another city to put on a full weekend of eating and drinking opportunities. This year they’re bringing in a bunch of chefs from New Orleans, so you know it’ll be off the chain.
Cost: $125-$275
Friday
Feb 23
East Nashville
Wait, what? The father of funk is coming to TopGolf, possibly the most white-bread attraction in town? That’s right, baby! TopGolf has a 500-person music venue attached, and George Clinton is bringing his Parliament Funkadelic Mardi Gras Madness Tour to town. This will be ridiculous and amazing. Fore!
Cost: $35
Sunday
Feb 25
Rock out with half of the Black Keys at the Mother Church
Downtown
Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys moved to Nashville from the Rust Belt (from Akron, to be specific), and we'll happily claim him as a resident now. This night is sure to be a warm homecoming gig when he plays the Ryman Auditorium with his other band, The Easy Eye Sound Revue.
Cost: $25-$65
Wednesday - Sunday
Feb 28-Mar 4
See hoops stars ball out at the Women's SEC Tournament
Downtown
Nashville signed a deal with the Southeastern Conference to host either the men’s or women’s hoops conference championship tournament every year for a dozen years, and 2018 is the ladies’ time to shine. All 14 teams from across the conference will descend on downtown with their rabid fan bases, so go be part of the action.
Cost: $100
Thursday
Mar 1
Melrose
OK, maybe he wasn’t “saved by the bell” when he appeared on celebrity boxing and wrestling shows after his career as a teen actor was done, but Dustin Diamond has a lifetime of crazy experiences to draw from for his stand-up routine. (Hint: “rhymes with hex” tape.)
Cost: $20
