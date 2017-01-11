Every Type of Tourist You'll Inevitably Meet in Nashville

The Young Country Music Loyalists

These fanatics are in high abundance during the summer, especially the closer we get to CMA Fest. They’re typically wearing ornately decorated cowboy boots and an outfit that looks like they walked off the set of The Dukes of Hazzard. If all else fails, you’ll know them based on the loud Taylor Swift music (because her music is country, right?) that they “sing” as they walk down the street.



The Guy Who Really Likes the Show Nashville

Obviously referring to the ABC show Nashville here. This guy know nothing about our city besides what he's seen on the show and'll spend half of his time here driving extra slow through downtown in hopes of seeing Juliette Barnes (or some other fictional A-listers). If all else fails, he'll end up at the Bluebird Cafe because that’s where all the stars hang out.