14 Types of Friends Everyone Needs

3. The friend who’s not really just a friend

Everyone you've ever dated has secretly hated this friend of yours, but you laughed it off -- that is, until you had your very own Monica x Chandler moment. You need them around not only because you want them around for the entire spectrum of fun stuff that includes playing N64 until 3am and that other game a handful of numbers above that -- you need them around because you want them around. Whether this a long-realised crush or a friends with benefits situation -- that’s the kind of confidence boost that seeps into every other part of your life and makes you feel totally unstoppable.

4. The friend who will get you to Vegas and back with the change from between your couch cushions

This friend is the human embodiment of Groupon. They know the dates of every restaurant week in every city across the country, they know when all the free museum days are, they know the best bars and clubs with no cover charge, and the best times to buy plane tickets for the crazy music festival he’s getting you in for free because a friend of a friend of a friend works for whoever is throwing it. You and your wallet will have a good time.