15 Awesome Activities to Do With Your Friends

It's easy to get stuck in a social rut: going to the same places, doing the same things, and eating the same food every weekend. It's time to exit that lane and push yourself and your friends to see the light and step up your social game. Sure, they may be reluctant at first -- because people tend to stick with the familiar, but we can guarantee that once you push them off that (possibly literal) cliff, they'll be thanking you profusely and buying you gifts, or at least saying something like, "Hey, I thought that would suck, but it was actually awesome."

Check out these 15 awesome group activities that you can do to take things up a notch no matter where you are, because cool spots like these are popping up everywhere. So, step. away. from. the. remote.