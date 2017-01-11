22 Things You Didn't Know About DeLorean

Certainly one of the most unique vehicles ever made, the DeLorean DMC-12 is an enigma in the annals of automotive history. Conceived, designed, and engineered by some of the greatest minds in the industry, it’s perhaps most famous for stealing the show in Back to the Future.

But in reality, it faced egregious delays in the production process, its performance was seriously lacking compared to its price tag, and sales were so dismal that the DeLorean ranks near the ill-fated Edsel and Aztek in the list of automotive disasters. Still, it has a cult following so immense that even today, you can buy brand-new DeLoreans made from leftover parts from 1982.