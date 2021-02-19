How To Prep for a Wintry Outdoor Adventure

Staying active this winter requires a bit more creativity, since many of our usual options for getting out of the house are still unavailable. But luckily, there are plenty of great ways to get outdoors during even the coldest months, whether it’s hiking, ice skating, or just exploring your city on foot. (We can’t exactly recommend a picnic, though.) When you’re gearing up for braving the elements, there are some basics (and not-so-basics) to keep in mind. We put together a list of what to know, including some recipes from Campbell’s® to provide comfort food for when you’re back indoors.

Bundle up

It’s obvious advice, but your mother was right: you gotta bundle up. The best way to do this is layering, with multiple thin shirts or jackets, which lets you add or remove insulation as you warm up from exertion. Ideally, your base layer should wick sweat off your skin to keep you dry and warm, a middle layer should insulate you as much as possible, and an outer layer should block the wind and water. Cotton layers are usually a no-go, since they soak up water and can get heavy and cold. Instead, look for insulation made of wool or synthetic fibers. One last factor to consider: sun exposure. When the sun reflects off of snow, it often hits exposed skin that’s not accustomed to the UV rays (think the underside of your chin, for example). Covering up with a neck gaiter or just ensuring you’re diligent with the sunscreen will make sure you don’t come home with sunburns.