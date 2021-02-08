6 Winter Date Ideas That Will Make Staying in Fun

Looking at your partner and fondly thinking, “there’s no one else I’d rather sit next to on the couch and look at my phone with” might have been true at one point, but after nearly a year of doing exactly that, we don’t blame you for wanting to shake things up. With a few uninterrupted hours and some out-of-the-box ideas, your evenings at home together can become a little more exciting and a lot more romantic. From tapping into your artistic side with a fun painting session to transforming your living room floor into a cozy picnic scene — complete with a restaurant-worthy meal — these creative date night ideas will make you forget that you’re (still) at home.