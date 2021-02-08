Lifestyle
6 Winter Date Ideas That Will Make Staying in Fun
Image by Marissa Dickson for Thrillist
Looking at your partner and fondly thinking, “there’s no one else I’d rather sit next to on the couch and look at my phone with” might have been true at one point, but after nearly a year of doing exactly that, we don’t blame you for wanting to shake things up. With a few uninterrupted hours and some out-of-the-box ideas, your evenings at home together can become a little more exciting and a lot more romantic. From tapping into your artistic side with a fun painting session to transforming your living room floor into a cozy picnic scene — complete with a restaurant-worthy meal — these creative date night ideas will make you forget that you’re (still) at home.
Backyard StargazingInterested in heading out without actually, you know, heading out? Bundle up and bring your date outside, whether that’s to your backyard or onto the roof of your building to watch the night sky. Soft music will set the mood, blankets will keep you toasty, and something subtly spicy, like Campbell’s® Tomato Soup Spice Cupcakes, can make for a warm snack if you get hungry. There are plenty of stargazing apps out there that can help you identify and map the stars above. You could even locate each other’s zodiac constellations and read your horoscopes. Don’t forget to keep a lookout for shooting stars!
Trivia NightBring a little healthy competition into your relationship with a trivia night. You can find questions online, make them up yourselves, or rely on a trivia card game or app. Don’t know where to start? You could always play the infamous list-all-50-states-in-under-six-minutes game from a certain ’90s sitcom. Keep your energy going with classic bar snacks like a party mix, mozzarella sticks, or popcorn chicken.
Partner PaintingBreaking out the paint supplies and a bottle of wine (or making a batch of mulled wine) and challenging each other creatively is a fun way to spend the night together. It’ll be like re-creating those paint and wine classes in the comfort of your own home. Instead of both painting the same thing, you could each create something different that draws on (pun intended) your shared experiences, like your favorite memory from a past vacation or portraits of each other or your pet. Another idea: limit yourself to using only your partner’s favorite colors in your masterpiece. Just remember to lay down some tarp or newspapers, because things could get messy.
Themed Movie NightIf dinner and a movie is your usual date night go-to, you can easily make it feel special at home with a little planning. The key is to find a fun theme for the night and stick to it. Love all things Italian? Put on a playlist of classic Italian folk or jazz, mix up a cocktail like a Negroni or an Aperol spritz and whip up some Creamy Pesto Chicken & Bow Ties made with Campbell’s® Cream of Chicken Soup before settling in to watch a movie set in Italy or a documentary about Italian culture.
Candlelight PicnicEven something as mundane as dinner can be taken up a notch with just a few special details. Transform your meal into a romantic and whimsical event by trading the dining room table for the living room floor. Set the mood with some candles, lay down a picnic blanket or tablecloth, and break out the fancy dishware. Match the elevated set-up with an equally impressive meal, like this Avocado Ranch Pork Chops and Rice made with Campbell’s® Cream of Mushroom Soup. It’s fresh and flavorful, but still quick and easy to cook so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying each other’s company.
Living Room CampingIf you built pillow forts as a kid, this is like the more romantic, grown-up version. While you could turn off the lights and throw all your pillows and cushions on the living room floor and call it a night, transforming the space into a true hygge wonderland will set the stage for a truly magical experience. Think: a DIY bed sheet tent decked out with string lights, candles, and blankets for cushy seating. Then, make some hot toddies and settle in for some quality time. You could tell each other scary stories or play cards or word games. If you have a fireplace, take advantage of it and toast some marshmallows for a sweet touch.
Our Newsletter