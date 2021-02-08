6 Comforting Activities To Turn To When You Want To Feel Cozy

In the earliest days of 2020, creature comforts looked differently than they do now. If you were in need of some relaxation in January of last year, you’d likely have booked a trip upstate where you could spend your days perusing local thrift shops and nights cozying up at the hotel bar. Now, we’re more likely to find that same sense of solace at home (whether it’s our own or shared with our partners, parents, or roommates). Luckily, we’ve devised a foolproof list of activities that will give you the kind of warm and fuzzy feeling you’ve craved for months and is totally necessary in the dead of winter. From cooking up savory dishes to upgrading your favorite place to lounge (and nap, a lot), every single activity is sure to conjure some much-needed comfort ASAP.
Level up your bedding
We spend about one-third of our lives sleeping, which makes upgrading your bedding one of the best — and most comforting — investments you can make. Think: pillows and lots of them (Euro pillows will entice you into a midday nap), weighted blankets to ward off insomnia, and double-stuffed duvets with down alternative comforters that’ll last decades without losing an ounce of fluff. It’ll pay dividends in a good night’s sleep and a cozy place to lounge when you just want to watch another period drama.
Pick up a tactile hobby
Hands-on hobbies aren’t just a trend on Pinterest for the new year, they’re also a genius way to ground yourself when life feels a bit out of control. (Just ask the Silicon Valley tech wizards about their favorite analog hobbies.) Engaging in a tactile activity, like doing a puzzle, knitting a scarf, gardening, baking bread, or watercolor painting can help slow down the mind and, essentially, keep you off of your phone. When your hands are too busy making, building, or crafting something, it’s nearly impossible to take that tech break you’re prone to. Soon enough, your activity of choice will become a hobby and it’ll be the default option for when you’re feeling restless or anxious.
Even if you were a devoted takeout person before, the last year has probably converted you into a comfort cooker. But even avid home chefs have grown tired of their old recipes. Our solution: rethink some comfort food favorites with a twist. Nothing screams "snow day" quite like the combination of Campbell’s® Tomato Soup and a grilled cheese — remix it with a few savory and salty slices of pancetta tucked in between the bread. Feeling tired and uninspired? Opt for a baked recipe that requires little effort on your part, like this oozing 3-Cheese Pasta Bake or Easy Chicken Pot Pie, both of which require six ingredients or less, including a can of Campbell’s® soup. Yes, you’ve probably made these quick dinners 100 times before, but adding in a special spicy ingredient (think: a splash of hot sauce in the pasta bake or diced jalapeños in your pot pie) adds even more flavor to the comforting recipes that you can always rely on.
Put pen to paper
It may be hard to beat the rush of serotonin we get from validation on social media, but what about the satisfactory feeling of hand-writing a to-do list? Or practicing your penmanship while jotting off a thank-you card to your great aunt in Florida? Just like tactile hobbies that require a spool of yarn, the art of writing — not typing — is coming back to comfort us in 2021. The true beauty of this analog activity comes in many forms, but can be summed up as this: writing down your emotions can help to reduce anxiety and stress, whether that be through daily journaling, writing to a familial pen pal, or constructing a to-do list first thing every morning.
Harsh white lighting isn’t doing anyone’s appearance any favors and, turns out, it’s probably putting you on edge. Studies have shown that a cozy ambience can almost instantly affect your mood and all it takes is an overhaul of the lightbulbs in your home. Whether your preference is LED strips that change from red to purple (and every shade in between), soft bulbs that emit golden light, or — if you’re feeling extra funky — stained-glass bulbs (as seen on TikTok), these alternative light sources offer the benefits of comforting light therapy. One bulb switch later and you’ll go from wanting to toss your laptop across the room to curling up with a cup of hot tea before meditating.
Sink into the tub (or take a really hot shower)
One upon a time, taking a hot bath and actually enjoying it was frowned upon. Luckily, we’re far past such 19th century taboos and now there are few activities as relaxing as leisurely hanging out in the bathtub until your fingers prune. Taking a bath isn’t just a good excuse to digitally detox, there are some serious health benefits, too. Some studies have shown that a hot bath can promote better sleep and decrease stress hormone levels. Not a bath person? Consider tying a bundle of eucalyptus to your shower head to open up those sinuses or lighting some incense (frankincense is notably relaxing) to transform your space into an aromatic oasis while indulging in an extra-long shower.