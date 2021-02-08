6 Comforting Activities To Turn To When You Want To Feel Cozy

In the earliest days of 2020, creature comforts looked differently than they do now. If you were in need of some relaxation in January of last year, you’d likely have booked a trip upstate where you could spend your days perusing local thrift shops and nights cozying up at the hotel bar. Now, we’re more likely to find that same sense of solace at home (whether it’s our own or shared with our partners, parents, or roommates). Luckily, we’ve devised a foolproof list of activities that will give you the kind of warm and fuzzy feeling you’ve craved for months and is totally necessary in the dead of winter. From cooking up savory dishes to upgrading your favorite place to lounge (and nap, a lot), every single activity is sure to conjure some much-needed comfort ASAP.