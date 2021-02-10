6 Wintertime Skills Everyone Should Know

Between the pandemic, shorter days, and frigid weather (at least in some parts of the country), chances are you’ve logged more hours inside your home in recent months than you ever thought possible. But just because you’re feeling a little more confined (and dare we suggest, claustrophobic) than usual, that doesn’t mean your only option is to while away the hours on the couch with your latest TV binge as your sole companion. In fact, the extra time indoors presents the perfect opportunity to learn new wintertime skills that are sure to impress your friends… that is, when it’s safe to meet up with them again. Plus, learning to brew the perfect coffee and knit a toasty blanket are only going to make you feel more cozy and comfortable when you do schedule your next movie marathon night.