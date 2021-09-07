Everything You Wanted To Know About Microdosing Cannabis but Were Too Afraid To Ask

I’ve had a bad experience with edibles before, how can I avoid that in the future?

True story: my first edible experience ended with me convinced my partner was a figment of my imagination, a total “green-out,” and getting sick. It left me swearing off the practice entirely until recently. Turns out, I’m not alone. “Almost every cannabis consumer has a horror story about a bad edible cannabis experience,” Paul says. The culprit, she adds, is taking too much too fast, as edibles take longer to kick in than people realize. (Guilty.) That's why responsible use is so important. “I always recommend hunting for your optimal dose by first starting on an empty stomach, starting low, and increasing your dose very gradually,” she adds. Why the empty stomach? “The individual consumer's metabolism will have an impact on what dose works best for you. People with a slower metabolism might not feel the effects of an edible for upwards of an hour, so be patient with yourself,” she says.